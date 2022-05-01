Virat Kohli Wishes 'truly Beautiful' Anushka Sharma On Birthday; 'Thank God You Were Born'

Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday on May 1, 2022, and wishes poured in for the Bollywood star on social media on her special day. Actors including Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Vikrant Massey and others sent their best to the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor. The actor's husband and popular cricketer Virat Kohli took to his social media account to extend his wishes to his 'truly beautiful' wife on her birthday. He also shared an adorable picture of the duo together as he extended his wishes to her.

Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma's birthday

Virat Kohli headed to his social media account, on Sunday, and felt grateful for the presence of his wife in his life. He thanked God she was born and mentioned he does not know what he would have done without her. He also praised her as he called her a 'truly beautiful' person inside and out and shared a picture of the duo together. Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a white dress with a pink floral print on it, as she wrapped her arm around her husband, who wore an olive green t-shirt and black pants. The couple could also be seen surrounded by near and dear ones and smiled from ear to ear for a happy picture. Virat Kohli's sweet birthday post for Anushka read, "Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out . Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around."

Have a look at the post here

Thank god you were born ❤️. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out ❤️. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around 😃@AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/JxGEnBtHXW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 1, 2022

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Vamika into the world in 2021. They often share glimpses from their life together but have chosen not to reveal Vamika's face on social media. The Chakda Xpress star recently shared a sneak-peek into the couple's 'bubble life' as they attended Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding and gave fans couple goals. Virat was seen in a classy black kurta as he attended his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate's wedding with his wife by his side. She looked stunning in a bright pink traditional outfit and captioned her post, "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble."

Image: Twitter/@imVkohli