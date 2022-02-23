Last Updated:

Virat Kohli's Turban Look From Ad Shoot With Anushka Sharma Goes Viral, Fans React

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted on the sets of an advertisement shoot. Kohli donned a turban, while Anushka looked beautiful in a pastel kurta.

virat kohli

Image: @Bollywood Buzz/@ADÎTI/Twitter


Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted on the sets of an advertisement shoot on 23 February 2022. The pictures that went viral on social media saw Virat Kohli in a new avatar.

Kohli, who donned a white shirt paired with beige coloured pants and a navy blue turban, gave traditional vibes. On the other hand, Anushka looked adorable in a pastel yet customary suit.

Anushka, Virat spotted during an ad shoot

Anushka and Virat have often acted together in many ads and fans have always showered praises on the couple. The former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team has once again impressed fans with his turban look. A fan commented, "Aww they are looking soo cute and Virat, you are great (sic)", while another quipped, "Are they shooting for RAB NE BANADI JODI 2 (sic)". 

The couple reportedly fell in love during an ad shoot after which they tied the knot in 2017. Later, in 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, Vamika. Anushka often treats fans with her vacation pics with Virat Kohli. Recently, when Kohli stepped back as the captain of the Indian Cricket team, the PK actor penned a lengthy yet heartfelt note for him. 

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures with Virat. The first picture featured the former Indian cricket team skipper with a smiling face in a white jersey, while the second one saw Anushka planting a kiss on the cricketer's cheek. She wrote in the caption, "I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. (sic)"

She added, "I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you."

Anushka Sharma on the work front

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently working on building up her fitness and physique for the forthcoming film, Chakda Express. While the film is yet to go on floors, the actor has commenced her preparations to portray the challenging role. Anushka will play the role of a fast bowler and former Indian women's cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.

(Image: @Bollywood Buzz/@ADÎTI/Twitter)

