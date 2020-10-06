Vishal Anand Passes Away: Here Are The Late Actor's Most Memorable Films; Check Out

Veteran actor and producer Vishal Anand, who worked in various movies like Chalte Chalte and Taxi Driver, died of prolonged illness on October 4, 2020. The late actor's real name was Bhishmam Kohli and in his acting career, has been a part of more than 10 films. Apart from acting, he had also directed and produced a few films including Chalte Chalte, in which he also played the lead role with Simi Garewal, Nazneen, and Shreeram Lagoo. Here is a list of some well-known movies of Vishal Anand.

Hamara Adhikar

Hamara Adhikar was released in the year 1970. The film featured Vishal Anand, Kumud Chuggani, Aruna Irani, and Dinesh Hingoo in the lead roles. The movie was produced by Devi Sharma and music was composed by Chitra Gupta.

Sa-Re-Ga-Ma-Pa

Sa-Re-Ga-Ma-Pa was released in the year 1972. The family drama film was helmed by Satyen Bose. The film featured Ashok Kumar, Praveen Paul, Vishal Anand, and Alka in pivotal roles. The music was composed by Ganesh, brother of Pyarelal.

Hindustan Ki Kasam

Hindustan Ki Kasam was a 1973 war movie based on Operation Cactus Lilly. The movie was about the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film was directed by Chetan Anand, who had previously made the film Haqeeqat in the year 1964. The film, however, didn't perform well commercially.

Chalte Chalte

Chalte Chalte was a 1976 Bollywood thriller film helmed by Sunder Dar and produced by Bhisham Kohli. The movie stars Vishal Anand (Bhisham Kohli's screen name) and Simi Garewal in the lead roles. The film was noted for its songs by Bappi Lahiri, and the titular song, Chalte Chalte which was sung by Kishore Kumar.

Dil Se Mile Dil

Dil Se Mile Dil was released in the year 197. The movie was produced and directed by Bhisham Kohli. The flick featured Vishal Anand (the director himself), Shyamlee, Om Shivpuri, Lalita Pawar, and Mehmood. The film was a surprise hit and did give Vishal Anand a big break in his acting career.

Kismet

Kismet was released in the year 1980. The feature film was directed by Bhisham Kohli. The movie featured Mithun Chakraborty, Ranjeeta Kaur, Shakti Kapoor and Om Shivpuri in the lead roles.

