Ace filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj recently had a delightful experience after he paid a visit to actor Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant, Sona, in New York. The filmmaker, who directed the global icon in the 2009 film Kaminey and 2011’s 7 Khoon Maaf, praised the desi food he relished at the restaurant.

Ever since Priyanka launched her restaurant, several stars from the industry have been paying the visit while praising the mind-blowing food. Adding to the list of stars who visited the restaurant, Vishal Bharadwaj shared a picture from the restaurant while thanking the actor for a pleasurable experience at her restaurant.

Vishal Bharadwaj shares experince of visiting Priyanka Chopra's NY restaurant

The director even hailed how he could not get over the ‘desi food given a twist’ at the restaurant. For the unversed, The Sky is Pink actor had launched her New York restaurant, Sona, in 2021. Sharing a picture from his visit to Sona, Vishal Bhardwaj wrote on Twitter, "What a lovely night with friends and the most delicious desi food with a twist in New York. #SonaNewYork @priyankachopra (sic)." The picture showed him posing with the people with whom he visited.

What a lovely night with friends and the most delicious desi food with a twist in NY. #SonaNewYork @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/VhHiFLTTqa — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) April 17, 2022

On receiving such love from the director, Priyanka reacted to the appreciation on Twitter and wrote, “So glad you liked it, sir. You’re welcome anytime. @VishalBhardwaj (sic).”

As soon as the actor replied to the filmmaker’s post, fans were quick to comment while requesting the two to come together for another project. One of the users wrote, “Can we get you to act for him again,” while another fan of the two stars wrote, “When is next kaminey, 7 khoon maaf coming..... Collaborate with Mr. Bhardwaj!!.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Please do more movies. We miss you on-screen :(“ Priyanka was shooting at the time of Sona's launch. She had, however, penned a note to announce the launch and had mentioned that it was her husband Nick Jonas who came up with the name.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has several projects in pipeline including Citadel, Ending Things, 'It's All Coming Back To Me' and Jee Le Zaraa.

