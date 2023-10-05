Vishal Bhardwaj Approached Tabu After Male Actors Rejected Khufiya

Vishal Bhardwaj’s latest release Khufiya debuted on Netflix on Thursday. The film stars Tabu in the lead role and marks her sixth collaboration with the filmmaker. However, the actress wasn’t his first choice for the role. In a recent interview, Vishal revealed that he wanted to cast a male actor in his movie.

3 things you need to know

Apart from Tabu, Khufiya features Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in major roles.

The film is based on the book Escape to Nowhere.

Tabu plays Krishna Mehra, an operative of India’s external Intelligence agency RAW, in the movie.

Vishal Bhardwaj wrote Khufiya for male actors

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Vishal revealed that he penned Khufiya with a male character in mind but after receiving rejections from every male actor he sought, he bravely approached Tabu with a revised script that had a female lead.

The filmmaker said, “One day I thought asi ki tesi sab male actors ki, my hero is Tabu. The obligation is now on me to prove that she made the right choice.”

(Vishal Bhardwaj has worked with Tabu in films like Chandini Bar, Virasat, Haider and more | Image: Instagram)

Tabu as Krishna Mehra in Khufiya

Further detailing Tabu’s character in Khufiya, Vishal said: “Khufiya means secret in Urdu, so there’s this layer of meaning in that she accepts her identity, but she’s keeping it a secret from her son. It’s very different compared to the kind of roles that Tabu has played before.”

Vishal also described the film as being more of a drama than a thriller, mainly due to its focus on the deep-rooted emotions of its characters as well as their emotional conflicts.

Krishna Mehra does not have an issue with her sexuality. However, she’s not completely open about it either, which adds an extra layer regarding the themes of identity and the mindset that shapes the many complex decisions regarding what she likes to keep secret and what she discloses.

