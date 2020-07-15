Vishal Bhardwaj Talks About How A Song Recorded For Gulzar Gave Birth To His Music Label

Vishaal Bhardwaj recently launched his music label VB music. The director and composer in an interview with PTI revealed that a poem by Gulzar which was recorded as a song for him led to the start of his music label. Vishal Bhardwaj shared that Gulzar’s poem Dhoop Aane Do made him realise that he should live his dream of owning a record label.

Vishal Bhardwaj said that he loved the poem and during a walk, he started thinking of composing a tune. He eventually sent his composition to the veteran poet-lyricist. Vishal added, "He heard it and said 'it is very beautiful'. I had made some musical changes and because of that, he readjusted his lyrics. He asked me 'Why don't you record it?”

Furthermore, Vishal Bhardwaj said, “Whenever some tragedy happens in our society, many songs come out. I really dislike it though there have been some great songs like Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon by Lata ji during the Indo-China War. What happens is that a lot of trash also comes out to exploit the emotion of the tragedy.”

Vishal Bhardwaj was skeptical about releasing the song?

He informed that this was the reason why he took a step back and thought about releasing the song later. However, Dhoop Aane Do was all about hope and therefore, he discussed his thoughts with Gulzar. Vishal said, "I told Gulzar Sahab about my apprehension. He said, 'You are overthinking. Just record it for me'. When the song was recorded, I also started feeling nice about it. There was something unusual about it. Then came the question of releasing it.”

Vishal Bhardwaj mentioned, “For a long time, I had this dream of owning a record label, so I decided this is the song I should open my label with. I feel it is a great phase for my music. I want to explore more music in me now”. Dhoop Aane Do brings back the iconic trio of Vishal Bhardwaj, his wife Rekha Bhardwaj and Gulzar.

Vishal Bhardwaj talks about his music label

Talking about his music label and his vision, Vishal Bhardwaj said, “It is a non-commercial platform for me where I can express the texture of my being or the call of my soul. I needed an outlet to express myself where I record a song from my own money, make a video and if that money does not come back, it does not matter. God has given me enough for my music. I can take that much loss. This label is to explore the inner soul of my music.”

Vishal Bhardwaj also shared a list of singers he wishes to work with through this label. He mentioned, “There are so many songs that are waiting for their turn for years now. There are Sufi songs of Rekha, some thumri songs that Gulzar sahab wrote for her. I want to record music with my favourite singers like Rashid Khan Ji, Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan.” Vishal Bhardwaj called the process of recording the song ‘challenging and satisfying’. He said, "It was a lot of coordination, but we have managed a song despite distance”.

