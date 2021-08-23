Vishal Bhardwaj's Son To Make Directorial Debut With 'Kuttey', Reveals Cast With Poster

Ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj is set to make his directorial debut with a thriller movie, Kuttey. The film has a stellar cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Arjun took to Instagram and shared the motion poster of the film while revealing the characters. Kuttey is being co-produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and is being presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

A look at Kuttey's motion poster

The intriguing poster features the movie's primary cast but their faces aren't revealed. The poster uses images of various dogs to replace the actors' faces. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, while his frequent collaborator Gulzar has penned the lyrics.

Written by Aasmaan and Vishal, Kuttey is currently in pre-production. It will go on floors later this year. While captioning the post, Arjun wrote, “ना ये भौंकते हैं, ना ग़ुर्राते हैं… बस काटते हैं!" (Neither do they bark, nor do they growl... they just bite) Presenting #KUTTEY!”

Arjun Kapoor’s girlfriend Malaika and sister Anshula were among the first ones to express their excitement for his upcoming film. Vishal Bhardwaj, in a statement, said that he was excited not only about collaborating with his son for the first time but also for having some of his favourite actors, whom he has worked frequently with, coming together in one project.

“Kuttey is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense,” Vishal said. Before getting into directing, Aasmaan, who has studied filmmaking, assisted his father in films like Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, and Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola.

(Image: @aasmaanbhardwaj/@vishalrbhardwaj/Instagram)