Vishal Dadlani Reacts After Devendra Fadnavis Resigns From The CM Post

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the sensational announcement of not forming the government in Maharashtra. CM Fadnavis said that BJP will sit in the Opposition and he would meet the Governor to tender his resignation as the party does not have numbers. Fadnavis' press conference comes right after sources told Republic TV that his deputy, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has resigned from the post of Deputy CM.

Music Composer Vishal Dadlani took to his Twitter handle to make a comment on the ongoing political developments. Here's what he said

Picture zaroorat se zyaada lambi aur boring ho rahi hai! Iss film ko ek achche editor ki bahut zaroorat hai. Public abhi ke liye toh so chuki hai, lekin jaag gayee toh nirmaata-nirdeshak aur poore cast ko kasske joote maaregi. https://t.co/mZ9sP9AwNq — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 26, 2019

Vishal Dadlani in a shocking tweet attempted to target the legacy of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi calling it 'disgraceful' and 'cowardly'. Sharing a rather scathing article, Dadlani wrote on Twitter, “Goodbye, ex-CJI Gogoi, and I hope you can stomach the disgraceful and cowardly legacy you have left this august Office. This article by @gautambhatia88 sums it up.”. The derogatory tweet has landed the award-winning composer in hot waters and ired netizens quickly expressed their opinions on the matter also demanding that Dadlani be sacked from the popular TV reality show. At the time of publishing, #SackDadlaniFromIndianIdol is currently trending on Twitter, and with thousands of reactions pouring in every second calling the entire incident, 'shameful and disgraceful'.

Goodbye, ex-CJI Gogoi, and I hope you can stomach the disgraceful and cowardly legacy you have left this august Office.



This article by @gautambhatia88 sums it up.https://t.co/02kSxLix16 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 18, 2019

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time Dadlani has sparked controversy. Recently, amid the current chaos between Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party and the involvement of the Nationalist Congress Party and Indian Congress, Vishal tweeted, “You know what's incredible? 99% of Mumbai couldn't care less about whatever is going on with the formation/non-formation of the Maharashtra government. What amazing apathy! Such a disconnect with our own lives for the next 5 years! Wow! #SpiritOfMumbai".

