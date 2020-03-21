'Manjha' Singer Vishal Mishra Opens Up About Romance In The Digital Age

Vishal Mishra is widely known for his soulful voice. The artist has won many awards and accolades for his various songs and albums. Mishra recently spoke up at the launch of his new song, Manjha on how the old-school love has taken a backseat in the digital age. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Manjha singer Vishal Mishra on romance in the digital age

The young and talented singer during the launch of the Manjha song spoke of how his latest song is his dedication to those who adore the old school form of love. Mishra elaborating on the old-school love said during that time love could be expressed in any way from landline calls to a small drive, simple dinners, flying kites together and even writing love letters.

Mishra also spoke about the old school love being classic, simple, and yet heartwarming. He goes ahead expressing his feelings, talking about how unfortunate it is that the old school love has been pushed away with today's modern and digital age. Mishra speaks of how he feels there are people who still appreciate the old school way of love. Vishal Mishra's song, Manjha is a dedication to those who love the old school way.

The Manjha song features actress Saiee Manjrekar and actor, Aayush Sharma. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Vishal Mishra & Akshay Tripathi and the video has been directed by Arvindr Khaira. Vishal Mishra, Saiee Manjrekar and Aayush Sharma also individually took to their social media handles to promote their latest song, Manjha.

On the work front, Saiee Manjrekar was last seen romancing Salmaan Khan in Dabaang 3 and Aayush Sharma will next be seen in 'Kwatha'.

