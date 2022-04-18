Over time, the trend in Bollywood has shifted its curve to sports drama with many films being helmed in the genre. After the immense success of the Ranveer Singh starrer, 83, which was based on the 1983 World Cup, producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri is coming up with yet another film in the same genre. The producer has announced a film on a popular cricket tournament.

The producer took to Twitter and informed that his next venture will be adapted from Boria Majumdar’s book which chronicles a mega sports event headlined by Lalit Modi. The film is titled The IPL - Lalit Modi Saga.

Sharing the update on the biopic, the producer posted a snippet of a newspaper on his Instagram stories and wrote, "IPL was launched on this day 15 years back." Vishnu Vardhan Induri shares his views on the upcoming drama and issued a media statement. "Winning the 1983 World Cup was just the tip of the iceberg. No one in the world could believe that a few years down the line, India would rule the world of cricket.”

Vishnu announced the project and wrote, “Winning the 83 World Cup was the tip of the iceberg. The book "Maverick Commissioner" by sports journalist @BoriaMajumdar is a fascinating account of the IPL and the Man behind it Lalit Modi. Elated to announce that we are adapting this book into a feature film. @SimonSchusterIN.”

"Almost a quarter-century later came the Neil Armstrong moment of cricket. Formation of the biggest cricket league in the world - the Indian Premier League. It changed the cricketing world forever,” he added.

According to various media reports, Maverick Commissioner documents things exactly as they happened. No holds barred and no questions left out. It narrates his story. From the controversies of what happened between Modi and other officers from the departments to his subsequent ban from IPL, the adaptation will portray the story of Lalit Modi's life.

Meanwhile, the Kabir Khan-directed 83, also starring Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Boman Irani, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, among others is currently premiering on Netflix as well as Disney+ Hostar. The film had released theatrically on December 24 last year.

