Vishnu Vardhan Induri Announces First Patriotic Film Under Franchise 'Azad Hind'

The producer of the upcoming releases 83 and Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, Vishnu Vardhan Induri has announced a new project. The producer of Vibri Motion Pictures productions is set to come up with a first film on the life story of freedom fighter Veerangana Durgawati Devi under his new franchise of patriotic films title 'Azad Hind'.

Vishnu shared the news on Instagram through an official statement that read, "Celebrating 75' Year of Indian Independence, Producer of "83" and "Thalaivi" Vishnu Vardhan Induri announces a Feature Film Franchise titled "Azad Hind" as a tribute to the Unsung Heroes of Indian Independence Fight." "The first film from the Azad Bind franchise will bring to life the untold story of Veerangana Durgawati Devi popularly called Durge Bhabhi. She fought British Raj and inspired legendary freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad. Durgawati was also referred to as 'The Agni of India' by British Secret Service Bureau MI 5," the statement concluded.

As per the statement, the highly promising movie franchise will depict the stories of India's unsung heroes, who sacrificed their lives in the freedom fight. According to the makers, after India''s independence, Durgawati started living as a common citizen in anonymity and exclusion in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. She started a school for poor children in Lucknow and died in Ghaziabad on 15 October 1999 at the age of 92. The makers are currently looking to cast a leading actor for the title role. Other details, including the name of the director, are under wraps.

The producer has bankrolled the upcoming political drama Thalaivi, star actor Kangana Ranaut as the main protagonist. She will be seen playing the role of former late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, he has also bankrolled another major project titled 83, which is based on the world cup. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, while his real wife Deepika Padukone will also be seen playing his reel wife in the film.

Image Credit: VISHNUINDURI/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.