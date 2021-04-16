Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy Reveals He Was 'baffled' AR Rahman Gave Him Chance On '99 Songs'

AR Rahman has been garnering praise for his maiden film production 99 Songs which released on April 16. The film is directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and is a story of a struggling singer who aspires to be a professional music composer, and it's about art and self-discovery. Recently, Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy spilt the beans about directing the film, 99 Songs.

Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy opens up about working with AR Rahman

During an interview with Cinestaan, Vishwesh was asked about his thoughts on working on his first film. He said that he thinks no part of filmmaking is without challenges and is not easy. He added that as an artist, a number of times one question their past decisions. Vishwesh also said that there are a number of things he has done because of something else. The director revealed that he was actually shocked AR Rahman took a chance on him on directing the film. He then figured this as one of those things where one’s faith gets tested. He added that the universe has suddenly turned and said, ‘Okay, let's see how you fare! You want to change it, that's why you chose this. Let's see how you change it'.

Vishwesh said that the film was just a thought in his Rahman's head. There were some stories among which was 99 Songs and they were in general talking about what can happen. He added that Rahman never made it official to him, he just said, ‘Let's vibe’ and every hanging out became a musical thing for them. The director added that Rahman is very spontaneous with stuff like that and he would also throw someone into a vocal booth and would push them into trying something new and that's what he started doing with Vishwesh as well.

Vishwesh had also revealed that he thought Rahman’s first phone call to him was a prank. Talking about the same, he said, Rahman was pretty chilled about it and he even mentioned that he is known for pranks. The director revealed that his friend circle recognises him as someone who would prank and he does this purely as an experiment to test if he can sound like a completely different person. Talking about his conversation with the composer, he revealed that he was borderline impolite and Rahman was really chilled. The duo later went on Skype and when he showed up, Vishwesh didn't know what to think, he was just formulating apologies through the length of the conversation.

Image Courtesy: Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy Facebook