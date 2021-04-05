Visuals Of Mumbai's Juhu Beach Amid COVID-19 Surge Shocks Celebs; Strong Reactions Tweeted

The rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has been a talking point over the past few days. A glimpse of one of the reasons that could play a part in this crisis seems to be the crowd at public places, as evident in the massive number of people at Mumbai's Juhu beach on Sunday. Celebrities of the film industry expressed their displeasure over the gathering as the state-imposed stricter guidelines on Sunday.

A video of the massive crowd at Mumbai’s suburban Juhu beach is going viral. The citizens seemed to have come out with their families for a Sunday outing, as persons across age groups were spotted. Not just the lack of social distancing, presence of hawkers and visuals of people eating with their masks down, added to the chaos.

Celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Atul Kasbekar, Vipin Sharma and Ranjha Vikram Singh were shocked by the visuals. Right from questioning the lack of ‘basic animal instinct/sense of self-preservation’ as people moved on as if ‘all is well’ to asking the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to put the beach on 'lockdown', there were strong reactions.

Pls can Juhu beach be put under lockdown! @mybmc

The visuals were on the day when Mumbai witnessed a record 11,163 cases in the span of 24 hours. With cities like Pune being even worse affected, Maharashtra too registered a record 57,074 cases on Sunday. The government imposed strict restrictions on Sunday, to be implemented from Monday 8 PM, which includes a weekend lockdown, prohibition of a gathering of more than five persons during the day, night curfew and closure of restaurants, gyms and other establishments.