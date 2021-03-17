Vivaan Parashar Reveals How Cricket Helped Him For His Role In 'Mumbai Saga'

The crime action movie Mumbai Saga is all set to hit theatres soon. Actor Vivaan Parashar will be making his debut in Bollywood by playing the role of a gangster named Sadashiv in Mumbai Saga. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Vivaan Parashar opened up about his role and how he prepared for it. He mentioned that cricket helped him a lot while he was preparing and shooting for the role. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Vivaan Parashar on how playing cricket helped him

During the interview, Vivaan Parashar was asked about how he prepared for his role and what went into bringing his character of gangster Sadashiv alive on the screen. Responding to this, Vivaan talked about his character and his physical appearance. He said, “I even discussed with the direction team and they said the way the character was, there is no need for you to lift weights and get in the bodybuilding game. So I had to give up whatever gymming I had done. So for a year and a half, I did not go to the gym at all. The look was very lean and as if I did not work out at all. That’s the way the character was.”

Vivaan Parashar in Mumbai Saga

He then revealed how playing cricket helped him in getting in shape for his role. He shared, “So I started playing cricket. I used to play cricket four times a week and I started doing a lot of lean training. For example, going for runs, going for these hardcore fitness sessions. I made this entire workout module at home. So I started doing that and I used to play cricket for 3-4 hours a day after shooting in fact I made it a point because that’s when the weight used to burn the most. So, as soon as I used to finish the shoot, I used to go and play cricket for four hours on the turf no matter how tired I was. We used to have early morning shifts for the shoot. We used to wake up till 4-4.30 because by 7 o'clock I had to be on the set most of the times. So no matter how I was busted, I used to go and play cricket. It was one part of the research." Mumbai Saga will surely be one of the highlights in Vivaan Parashar's movies in future.

Mumbai Saga release date

Mumbai Saga release date is going to be March 19. The movie will be hitting the big screens this Friday. Mumbai Saga cast features several talented actors like John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy among others. Here is a look at the Mumbai Saga trailer.

Image Credits: Vivaan Parashar Instagram