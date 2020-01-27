Vivaan Shah: From Happy New Year To Ae Kaash Ke Hum - Here's Where You've Seen Him

Vivaan Shah is known for his role in the Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer movie, Happy New Year. The son of actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak, Vivaan is soon going to be back on the silver screen with a college-romance movie, Ae Kaash Ke Hum. The movie is going to be released in February.

While Vivaan is making a comeback, many fans are interested to know more about his previous work. However, not many people are aware of his involvement in many epic movies. Apart from Happy New Year, here is a list of his previous films.

7 Khoon Maaf

Saat Khoon Maaf is amongst the most creative dark films in Bollywood. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Vivaan Shah, John Abraham, Irfan Khan and more, this movie portrayed loneliness and serial killing graphically. The story revolves around Susanna (played by Priyanka Chopra) who is hungry for love and ready to go to any extent to find it in its purest form. In the quest of finding a perfect man, she gets her married several times and each of her husbands dies mysteriously. Vivaan Shah plays the character of Arun Kumar, a boy very close to Susanna who is in love with her.

Bombay Velvet

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar and Vivaan Shah starer Bombay Velvet is an action/crime gangster film. The story revolves around an ordinary man who seeks wealth and fame to win the heart of his love interest, Rosie (played by Anushka Sharma). This makes his entry into the world of crime. Vivaan plays the character of Tony who also becomes prey in this quest. Although the movie failed to do great at the box office, many people admired the acting skill of the star-cast.

