Popular filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri often takes to his social media account to stand up against injustice and is currently in Europe on a Humanity Tour. Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, The Kashmir Files director shared an incident that took place, in which he mentioned that the 'Hindu voice' is being curbed.

Vivek Agnihotri on Humanity Tour

The filmmaker mentioned that he visited Cambridge University, where he was informed at the last minute that he will not be allowed to video record the event. He claimed that his 'freedom of expression' was being curbed and stated that this step was taken as a few Pakistani and Kashmiri Muslim students protested. He called the Oxford Union 'Hinduphobic' and mentioned he has been 'cancelled'. He shared a clip explaining the situation and requested his followers to share it online and support him. He wrote-

"Yet another Hindu voice is curbed at HINDUPHOBIC @OxfordUnion. They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide & Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford Univ. The president-elect is a Paksitani. Please share & support me in this most difficult fight."

Explaining the incident that took place at Cambridge University, he said-

"Yesterday, a very strange thing happened. When I reached Cambridge University, at the last minute, I was told that we cannot video record the event. Now, this is a 100% curbing of freedom of expression. This happened because a few Pakistani and Kashmiri Muslim students protested. These are genocide denials, they're fascists. This is perhaps because I support a democratically elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He also mentioned that he was meant to head to Oxford University as he was earlier invited by the Oxford Union. However, just before his arrival, he was informed that there had been a double booking, and his event had been postponed to July 1. The filmmaker noted that there would be no point in having the event on July 1, as there would be no students present on campus at that time. This made him wonder, "Are they cancelling me?" He then went on to mention that Hindus are a minority group at Oxford University, and termed the incident 'oppression of the minority'. He said-

"Just a few hours before, they said, 'Sorry we made a mistake, there was a double-booking and we cannot host you today.' And without even asking me, they changed the date to July 1, when no student would be there, and there is no point in doing an event. Are they cancelling me? They want to cancel the democratically elected Government of India, especially Narendra Modi. They want to label us as fascists and Islamophobic. As if killing thousands of Kashmiri Hindus was not Hinduphobic, but the film on the truth is Islamophobic. They are not cancelling me, they are cancelling the genocide and Hindus. Hindus are a minority in Oxford University, and this is the oppression of the minority"

