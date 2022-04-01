Vivek Agnihotri claimed Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar displayed 'hypocrisy' over his film The Kashmir Files. The filmmaker made the comments in response to the leader stating that the film, based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, should not have been cleared for release. Agnihotri said that Pawar had congratulated him and wife, one of the actors of the producers of the movie, Pallavi Joshi for the film.

Vivek Agnihotri calls Sharad Pawar a hypocrite over comments on The Kashmir Files

Vivek responded to a journalist's tweet about Sharad Pawar's statement about The Kashmir Files during an address of the minorities department of the NCP in Delhi. The latter reportedly said that the film should not have been cleared for screening. The politician questioned the tax concessions that the movie was receiving, and stated that people responsible for keeping the nation united were encouraging audiences to watch a movie that 'incited anger.'

The National Award-winning director stated that he had met Pawar and his wife on a flight some days ago. Agnihotri said that he touched their feet and the Pawars congratulated and blessed him and Pallavi on the movie.

He wondered why Pawar made the aforementioned statement in front of the media. He added that despite the 'blatant hypocrisy', he respected Pawar.

I met Shri @PawarSpeaks ji and his respected wife just s few days ago in a flight, touched their feet and both of them congratulated and blessed me and Pallavi Joshi on the film. Don’t know what happened to him in front of media. Despite blatant hypocrisy, I respect him https://t.co/HHQh9nLZvg — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 1, 2022

Vivek also responded to a tweet by Pawar three days ago. The latter had written, "It is important that today, in the age of the politics of lies and hatred, the youth comes together. The youngsters have to use truth and unity to battle the government, which is looking for political benefit instead of helping Kashmiri Pandits and misusing the central agencies."

In response, Vivek asked, "According to you, how much wealth can a politician in a poor country like India amass on the basis of one's own capability? Who could know better than you, why there was so much poverty in India. May God give you long life, good sense."

Political battle over The Kashmir Files

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his displeasure over the 'political conspiracy' in attempts to supress the truth portrayed in The Kashmir Files. Congress leaders like Randeep Surjewala had criticised the leader for his statement, questioning the support of the BJP MPs, at the time of the Kashmiri Pandits exodus, to the VP Singh government. The latest instance was of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mocking BJP leaders for posting the posters of The Kashmir Files, and asked them to do some productive work.