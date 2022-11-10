Vivek Agnihotri Announces New Film ‘The Vaccine War'; Shares 1st Look Poster, Release Date

After the commercial success of The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri on November 10 announced his next movie titled The Vaccine War. The upcoming film is slated to release on Independence Day, 2023. Sharing the film's first-look poster, Agnihotri teases that it will chronicle the 'true story' of how India won a war with its expertise in "science, courage, and values." He added that the movie will be released in 11 languages in order to integrate the Indian film industry as one.

Vivek Agnihotri announces new film The Vaccine War

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vivek shared the poster and wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us. #TheVaccineWar."

ANNOUNCEMENT:



Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values.



It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages.



Please bless us.#TheVaccineWar pic.twitter.com/T4MGQwKBMg — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 10, 2022

The movie is set to release in 11 languages, namely - Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, and Assamese. The Vaccine War is being produced by Vivek Agnihotri’s actor-wife Pallavi Joshi’s I Am Buddha Productions and Abhishek Agarwal under his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

According to PTI, Pallavi mentioned in a statement that the movie is a tribute to the medical fraternity and scientists for their endless hard work and dedication. "This film celebrates the triumph of our excellent bioscientists. The vaccine war is our tribute to their sacrifice, dedication, and hard work," she said. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher also confirmed that he will be a part of the project.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VIVEKAGNIHOTRI)