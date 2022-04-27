Amid the debate over the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri spoke exclusively to Republic TV, calling the law the 'need of the hour'. Detailing the brewing nexus between religious terrorists and the Left, Agnihotri explained that the world was living proof of how the involvement between the two birthed 'killings and mass genocide'. The director further asserted that when it comes to India, communal violence would continue unless UCC was implemented.

"I am not getting into Islamic and all that, but there is a nexus between religious terrorists and leftists. Whenever leftists get involved in religion, it becomes lethal and fanatic. It is violent and it kills so many people. All over the world, you see, in modern times most of the killings and mass genocide took place because they were supported by the Left. Leftists call themselves progressive, they call themselves liberal," said Vivek Agnihotri.

He added, "They are atheists against religious fundamentalism, but in Kashmir why don't they raise their voice when so many Hindus are killed? They support the terrorists. Their ideology is the biggest problem. The second is the Uniform Civil Code. We need UCC, unless and until we have that there will be communal violence and nobody can stop that."

AIMPLB issues warning to Centre over UCC implementation

Vivek Agnihotri's statement comes shortly after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) issued a warning to the Centre over the implementation of the UCC. In a statement released on Tuesday, the organization termed UCC "unconstitutional and anti-minority". Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s Cabinet recently announced that a committee of experts will be constituted to deliberate on the law. If implemented, Uttarakhand will be the second state to adopt UCC after Goa.

"The Uniform Civil Code issue has been brought up to divert attention from real issues and promote an agenda of hatred and discrimination. This anti-constitutional move is not acceptable to Muslims at all. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns this and urges the government to refrain from such actions," said Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of AIMPLB.

Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming venture

Meanwhile, after garnering critical and commercial acclamation for 'The Kashmir Files', which narrated the horrors faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community in the 1990s, Vivek Agnohitri has announced his next venture-- 'Delhi Files'. The film will shed light on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots under the Congress government. 'The Delhi Files' will be produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Agnihotri's I am Buddha Production. The movie will hit the silver screen in October 2022.