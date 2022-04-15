Last Updated:

Vivek Agnihotri Begins Work On 'The Delhi Files'; Fans Call It Another 'eye-opener'

As soon as Vivek Agnihotri announced the beginning of the shooting schedule for 'The Delhi Files', netizens took to Twitter to express their excitement.

Vivek Agnihotri

Director Vivek Agnihotri is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie, The Kashmir Files. The social drama film wasn't only critically acclaimed but also broke several box office records in the post-pandemic era.

Now, on Friday, April 15 filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has announced that he will start work on the next movie titled 'The Delhi Files'. Although the film's premise remains under wraps, netizens believe that the upcoming movie will unveil several heinous truths about the nation's capital.

Vivek Agnihotri begins work on 'The Delhi Files'

The director took to Twitter to officially announce his next project, leaving netizens rejoiced. Vivek Agnihotri, in his statement, explained that after the hard work of four years behind The Kashmir Files, it is time for him to work on a new film. He further thanked everyone who lauded his recently released social drama that aptly captivated the 'genocide' and exploitation of the Kashmiri Hindus. 

He wrote, "I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles".

Netizens express excitement

As soon as The Delhi files was announced, netizens in large number took to the micro-blogging application to express their excitement. While doing so, fans also predicted that the next project will once again be an 'eye-opener' of reality for people. A user wrote, "#TheDelhiFiles will be another eye opener reality for people to watch .. good wishes", another added, "Good luck champ vivek jee Jaldi se bana do bhaiya intezar nhi ho raha hai Logo ko sach pata chalna chahiye all the best". Take a look at the reactions below:

More about The Kashmir Files

Starring Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in the lead roles, The Kashmir Files is set in the early 1990s as it outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state. The film hit the big screens on March 11. Despite the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files recorded an unprecedented growth in its business at the box office. The drama movie entered the Rs 250 crore club in the third week of its premiere.

