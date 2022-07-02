Vivek Agnihotri Calls Madhavan 'true Patriot', Wants 'Rocketry' To Be As Successful As TKF

Actor R Madhavan recently wowed the audience with his ace acting skills and direction in his latest outing Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. While the film recently hit the theatres, Madhavan left no stones unturned in promoting the film across the world. Recently a film exhibitor mentioned that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect might succeed like Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and the latter wishes nothing less for Madhavan-starrer and hoped for the same level of success.

Similar to Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is also a film that unveils the truth. While The Kashmir Files has focused on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, Rocketry tells the controversial story of Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist and aerospace engineer, who is credited for developing efficient liquid fuel engines.

As per a report by Indian Express, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi mentioned that Rocketry is not an entertainer but focuses on a very relevant story. The film exhibitor also mentioned that Rocketry might also have a boom at the box office much like The Kashmir Files which attracted the masses a few days after its release.

Reacting to the piece of news, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri heaped praise on Madhavan. The director also mentioned how the actor is a true patriot and a brilliant debater. Mentioning his film Rocketry, Agnihotri also hoped that the film will succeed like his The Kashmir Files. He wrote, "From the bottom of my heart, I wish this happens and I am sure it will happen because @ActorMadhavan is one of the most honest actor. Foe those who don’t know he was one of the finest debaters and a true patriot."

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect box office collection Day 1

Madhavan-starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama, that centres on the life of Dr Nambi Narayan. The movie was one of the most anticipated films of the South and Bollywood star, yet it did not open up with good numbers. As per Sacknilk's early estimates, the film did a business of Rs 1.6 crores net in all languages.

Image: ANI/Instagram/@actormaddy