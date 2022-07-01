Vivek Agnihotri Calls Out Dia Mirza On Her Tweet Lauding Uddhav Thackeray For His Efforts

The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri called out Dia Mirza for her recent tweet thanking former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for taking care of the environment. Mirza lauded Thackeray for taking care of the planet and people, and further hoped for the politician to have more opportunities to serve the nation. Reacting to her Tweet, Agnihotri asked which 'planet' was she talking about and wrote 'Planet Bollywood?'

Dia's statement comes after Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the position as Maharashtra's CM, with Eknath Shinde now coming to power in the state.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Thursday, June 30, the actor expressed 'gratitude and respect' to Thackeray for his efforts. She stated, "Thank you @OfficeofUT. You cared for people and the planet. Conveying my gratitude and respect here. May you have many more opportunities to serve the nation.” Reacting to her statement, Vivek wrote, "Which planet? Planet Bollywood?" Take a look.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut praised the new CM Eknath Shinde for coming a long way. Congratulating him with a special note via social media, Kangana mentioned, "What an inspiring success story… From driving an auto-rickshaw for a living to becoming of the most important and powerful people in the country... congratulations sir." The Dhaakad actor had also shared a video message following Thackeray's resignation, mentioning that the 'lotus of life' is blooming now.

Uddhav Thackeray also congratulated the Maharashtra CM as well as Devendra Fadnavis, who'll be helming the position of state's Deputy Chief Minister. "Congratulations to the newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji for the future. I wish you a good job in Maharashtra!," Thackeray mentioned in Hindi.

