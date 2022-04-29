Vivek Agnihotri Celebrates As 'TKF' Completes 50 Days In Theatres; 'It's Victory Of Truth'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest project, The Kashmir Files, which has completed 50 days in theatres, is still going strong and has been stirring reactions from the audience as it depicts the heart-wrenching stories of the trauma experienced by the Kashmiri Pandits. As the film continues to rule the box office, Agnihotri took to Twitter and celebrated the special occasion by sharing a specially designed poster of the film.

Vivek Agnihotri celebrates 50 days of The Kashmir Files

Taking to Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "Today #TheKashmirFiles completes 50 days in theatres and still running successfully. It’s a victory of Truth. It’s a victory of Humanity. It’s truly a people’s film. Thanks everyone. #RightToJustice."

It’s a victory of Truth. It’s a victory of Humanity. It’s truly a people’s film.

Thanks everyone. #RightToJustice pic.twitter.com/YOpB1rFK9s — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 29, 2022

The hard-hitting film depicts the unfiltered pain, suffering, and trauma of the Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 genocide. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. The response to the film was historic as it registered unprecedented figures at the box office. It has minted over ₹337 crores worldwide.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Agnihotri emphasized the significance of learning from history to create a better future. He said, "They just believe in whatever and whoever brainwashes them in whichever way. It is very important to tell the right history of the country to every citizen,'' adding, ''We are a great Hindu civilization and I think it is the duty of every creative person like me and youth to strengthen our civilization and show light to the world.''

He also believes that the truth and real history need to come out and expose the ideologies being fed to the youth that are 'basically destructive in nature'. However, the director also believed that the positive side of Indian history needs to be shown as well. He said, ''I am trying to maintain a balance between also telling the good history of India. There are so many achievements, so many great things we have done.''

After the success of The Kashmir Files, the director has announced the third part of his trilogy- The Delhi Files. The film will shed light on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots where 3,350 Sikhs were killed. Ever since the film was announced, it has created a massive buzz. Many people supported Agnihotri for his next project whereas a few opposed the filmmaker's idea.