Kashmiri Pandit Attacked In Shopian: Vivek Agnihotri Slams 'longest, Continuous Genocide'

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday, April 5, reacted to the attack on a Kashmiri Pandit in Srinagar on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Agnihotri mentioned the Kashmir genocide, calling it the 'longest and continuous' genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the history of humanity. It is pertinent to mention here that the national-award-winning director's remarks come at a time when his recent film, The Kashmir Files, has sparked a national debate regarding the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits in the region.

Vivek Agnihotri on recent attacks on Kashmiri Pandit in Srinagar

Taking to Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "Kashmir Genocide is the longest, continuous Genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in the history of humanity. Truth or propaganda? My prayers with the victims."

The director's statement comes a day after terrorists fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit vendor, leaving him injured in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, April 5. The man, identified as Bal Krishnan of Chotigam village in the Shopian region, has suffered injuries in his hand and leg. Krishnan was taken to an Army hospital located in Srinagar where doctors informed that his condition is stable. On learning the news of an attack on the Kashmiri Pandit, officials said the army and police personnel rushed to the village for immediate assistance.

The Kashmir Files

Penned and helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and it stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Bhasha Sumbli, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, among other notable actors. The film scripted history by smashing various box office records and by earmarking more than Rs 200 crores from the box office.

Vivek Agnihotri to speak about Kashmiri Pandits in British Parliament

With the film garnering critical acclaim globally, Agnihotri has been invited to the British Parliament to speak about the circumstances the Kashmiri Pandits had underwent in the 1990s. Agnihotri is expected to visit the UK later in April along with the National Award-winning actor and his wife, Pallavi Joshi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently expressed his displeasure over the 'political conspiracy' aimed to suppress the truth portrayed in The Kashmir Files. Several Congress leaders like Randeep Surjewala had censured the PM over his remark and questioned the support of the BJP MPs at the time of the Kashmiri Pandits genocide to the VP Singh government. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mocked BJP leaders for sharing the film's posters and asked them to do some 'productive work.'