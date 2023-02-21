Vivek Dedicates Kashmir Files' Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Award To Exodus Victims

Vivek Agnihotri directed The Kashmir Files which was released in 2022 won 'Best Film' at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 Monday night.

Announcing that he dedicates the award to the terrorism victims, Vivek Agnihotri took to his official social media handle to share a tweet that read, "ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023. This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings."

ANNOUNCEMENT:#TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023.

“This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.” pic.twitter.com/MdwikOiL44 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 21, 2023

The film's production house too shared the happy news on Twitter. They posted a video wherein the entire team is seen receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award.

After winning many accolades all around the world, #TheKashmirFiles is awarded as The Best Film at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.



The team dedicated the award to all the victims of terrorism.@AnupamPKher @vivekagnihotri @AbhishekOfficl pic.twitter.com/X1hi7tZr9k — Abhishek Agarwal Arts (@AAArtsOfficial) February 20, 2023

The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher, who was honoured with the 'Most Versatile Actor' award at the ceremony Monday night, thanked the organisers for recognising his work while adding that he was proud The Kashmir Files won 'Best Film'.

"Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeFilmFestival for honouring me with the #MostVersatileActor of the year award for #TheKashmirFiles #Kartikeya2 & #Uunchai. I dedicate this award to my audiences! Will continue to dream & work hard. Proud that #TheKashmirFiles got the #BestFilmAward," Anupam Kher's tweet read.

Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeFilmFestival for honouring me with the #MostVersatileActor of the year award for #TheKashmirFiles #Kartikeya2 & #Uunchai. I dedicate this award to my audiences! Will continue to dream & work hard. Proud that #TheKashmirFiles got the #BestFilmAward.👏💪😍 pic.twitter.com/4M20gpeUAN — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 21, 2023

The Kashmir Files released on March 11, 2022. The film is based on the 1990 Kashmiri Hindus' exodus and highlights the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits.

Talking about the box office collection, The Kashmir Files became one of the highest-grossing films of 2022 with a worldwide collection of over Rs 340 crores.

Apart from Anupam Kher, the film also stars Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in key roles.