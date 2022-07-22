After a plethora of stars expressed their joy in watching actor R Madhavan’s directorial venture Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the latest to join the bandwagon was filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. After watching the film, The Kashmir Files director confessed to getting emotional at the theatre while trying to sulk in the story of former ISRO scientist Dr. Nambi Narayanan.

The biographical drama, based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, was released theatrically on July 1. Rocketry was headlined by Madhavan, who had also written and produced the film. Vivek Agnihotri praised the actor’s vision behind the film and revealed that he is just so overwhelmed which is why he is running short of words to express his love.

Vivek Agnihotri gets emotional after watching Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and penned a special post and requested every Indian citizen to watch the masterpiece. What a film! What an outstanding film. #Rocketry. Brilliant film @ActorMadhavan you have made. Couldn’t help crying. Every Indian must watch this film. If you haven’t seen book your tickets now. Ask theatres to show it. I’ll make a video tomorrow morning. Right now too overwhelmed.”

Vivek shall be expressing his views on the film with a video today while thanking Madhavan for all the hard work that he had put behind making the film. Before Agnihotri, another actor to shower his love on the film was Anupam Kher. He had shared a video clip on Instagram stating that he just watched the film and added that he too cried a lot while watching the film. He even stated that it was certainly one of the best films he watched of late. “Watched @actormaddy #RocketryTheFilm based on #NambiNarayanan’s life. OUTSTANDING! MOVING!!INSPIRATIONAL! Cried my heart out. Every Indian should watch it! And say sorry to #NambiNarayanan sir. That is how we can correct some wrongs done in the past. Bravo dear #Madhavan! Proud of you!” (sic) In response to Anupam Kher’s video message for R Madhavan, the latter also dropped a video clip of himself on social media thanking Kher for his kind and humble words.

IMAGE: Twitter/ActorMadhavan/Facebook/VivekAgnihotri