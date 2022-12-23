Vivek Agnihotri Goes For Morning Walk With Y-category Security: 'This Is The Price...'

Vivek Agnihotri recently shared a video of him going on a morning walk shielded by Y-category security on Twitter. The maker of the celebrated-but-controversial ‘The Kashmir Files’ is clad in a black tracksuit. Sharing the video, Agnihotri tweeted: “This is the cost of Freedom of Expression in India.”

According to Agnihotri, going for a morning walk flanked by security personnel is the price he is paying for making a film on Kashmiri Pandits.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs granted Agnihotri Y-category security following the backlash surrounding the release of his film ‘The Kashmir Files’, a film based on the “genocide” of Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s.

Agnihotri was provided Y-category security after intelligence inputs alerted to a “threat to his life”. The security detail includes deployment of four or five armed commandos in close proximity to the protectee.



Vivek Agnihotri’s video on Twitter is captioned: “The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country. Freedom of expression, ha!"

The filmmaker also shared the hashtags: Imprisoned in our own country and Fatwa

About Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'

'The Kashmir Files' released on March 11. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi. 'The Kashmir Files' became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film collecting a whopping Rs 340 crore at the global box office.

Controversy around the film

‘The Kashmir Files’ made headlines after several influential people from Bollywood said the film plays to an “agenda”. A few days ago, screenwriter Saeed Mirza called 'The Kashmir Files' "garbage."

In November, during the closing ceremony of the 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), an Israeli filmmaker, Nadav Lapid called the film "vulgar” and “propaganda."

Agnihotri also received death threats from many anonymous accounts after the release of his film.

Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on his new film, 'The Vaccine War.' He will also be making a film titled 'Delhi Files,' which is scheduled for 2024.