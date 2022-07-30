Vivek Agnihotri Goes Off Twitter For A While; Says 'It’s Time For Creative Solitude'

The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri revealed he's taking some time off Twitter to focus on 'creative solitude', adding that he will be back soon. His social media hiatus came as a surprise to many netizens, with a few wishing him luck for his next project. This isn't the first time Vivek has announced a Twitter break. The director deactivated his account earlier this year after receiving immense negativity ahead of The Kashmir Files' release.

Vivek Agnihotri deactivates Twitter for 'creative solitude'

Taking to the microblogging platform on Saturday, July 30, Agnihotri wrote, "It’s time for Creative Solitude. Time to deactivate Twitter for some time. See you soon."

It’s time for Creative Solitude.



Time to deactivate twitter for sometime.



See you soon. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 30, 2022

His post received a trail of reactions, with one user mentioning, "Must be needed for creating another gem of content. All the best." Another Twitterati sent best wishes to Agnihotri for his upcoming project The Delhi Files. "Best of luck with your new assignment Boss. We are eagerly waiting for Delhi Files," they mentioned.

Best of luck for your new assignment Boss. We are eagerly waiting for Delhi Files. — Piyush Srivastava (@piyushsrivns) July 30, 2022

Must needed for creating another gem of a content. All the best👍 — ऋतेश पाण्डेय | Ritesh Pandey (@itsiritesh) July 30, 2022

Hope to see you with another masterpiece like the kashmiri files. Wishing you all success sir 🙏💙 — Saheli 💫👼 (@saheli_mukherje) July 30, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri has been grabbing headlines ever since the release of his movie The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher in the lead role. Set against the backdrop of the early 1990s, the film outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state. It also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles.

