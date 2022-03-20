Vivek Agnihotri Hits Back At Those Claiming 'The Kashmir Files' Was Passed Sans Any Cuts

The controversies regarding the recently released film, The Kashmir Files, have been escalating at a faster pace. Meanwhile, the film, which had opened at Rs 3.55 crore, had surprised netizens by earning in the Rs 18-19 crore range throughout the last week. The Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty movie has now taken another big jump, with close to Rs 25 crore coming in on Saturday.

TMC leader Saket Gokhale says 'The Kashmir Files was passed without a cut'

In a recent update, the Trinamool Congress National spokesperson Saket Gokhale has claimed that Vivek Agnihotri's movie The Kashmir Files has been granted a censor certificate without a single cut. This was stated by the TMC leader on his Twitter handle as he wrote, "Looking through Censor Board/CBFC files, one thing stood out glaringly: Movie #KashmirFiles was granted a CBFC/Censor certificate WITHOUT A SINGLE CUT." He added, "This is unprecedented. But then here's the catch: Vivek Agnihotri, who made the film, is on the board of CBFC."

Looking through Censor Board/CBFC files, one thing stood out glaringly:



Movie #KashmirFiles was granted a CBFC/Censor certificate WITHOUT A SINGLE CUT.



This is unprecedented.



But then here's the catch:



Vivek Agnihotri, who made the film, is on the board of CBFC. pic.twitter.com/Pa7BSJETOr — Saket Gokhale 🇺🇦 (@SaketGokhale) March 19, 2022

In another tweet posted by Gokhale, he wrote, "Combine this with tax breaks given to the film by several BJP states with many states also giving leaves to govt employees to watch the film. This film is pure surrogate propaganda sponsored by the BJP & Modi govt. Pain of KPs has been shamelessly used to spread hate & make $$$".

Combine this with tax breaks given to the film by several BJP states with many states also giving leaves to govt employees to watch the film.



This film is pure surrogate propaganda sponsored by the BJP & Modi govt.



Pain of KPs has been shamelessly used to spread hate & make $$$ — Saket Gokhale 🇺🇦 (@SaketGokhale) March 19, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri slams TMC's Gokhale for making 'fake allegations'

Reacting to the claims made by the TMC leader, Vivek Agnihotri also took to his Twitter handle and slammed Gokhale as he wrote, "Please stop spreading fake news, like always. Take a little break. At least to respect the dead." As per the Hindustan Times, the Censor Board had suggested some changes in the film before it was cleared which were also taken into consideration by the makers, hence making the said cuts.

Please stop spreading fake news, like always. Take a little break. At least to respect the dead. https://t.co/hZflsTUbOk pic.twitter.com/yvOKhGieDX — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 20, 2022

The Kashmir Files team meets CM Yogi Adityanath

The film which is right now the at the centre of political controversy, has been declared tax-free in many BJP-rules states. BJP leaders, Union ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have praised the movie. Earlier in the day, Agnihotri, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. In a tweet put out by the director, he wrote, "Despite your busy schedule, you took such a long time for us. @myogiadityanath Thank you very much, sir. Your dream of a united India #TheKashmirFiles has done a phenomenal job of connecting all Indians all over the world in that direction. This is a golden period for Indian civilization."

Image: Instagram/@rochaktathya01