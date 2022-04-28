Vivek Agnihotri Hits Out At Leftist Ideology; Opines On The Kashmir Files' Success & More

After the unprecedented success of his directorial The Kashmir Files which minted over ₹337 crore across the globe, Vivek Agnihotri spoke exclusively to Republic TV and touched upon many pressing matters. During the conversation, the director candidly talked about how the creative minds of the country have the responsibility of strengthening the message of humanity and oneness through their art.

He also spoke about the leftists staying mum over the killings of Hindus in Kashmir, portrayed in his film starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakravorty and more. He also talked about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) amidst the ongoing debate in Uttarakhand.

Vivek Agnihotri on 'The Kashmir Files'

The hard-hitting film showed the unfiltered pain and sufferings of the Hindu Kashmiri pandits in the 1990 genocide. The response to the film was historic as it made unprecedented figures at the box office. Talking about the kind of emotions that the film managed to evoke in people and how it successfully resonated with them, the 48-year-old said, ''First thing is 'love for India' and second, importantly, 'to protect the integrity of India'. And third is 'We are all Indians',''

Reasoning that the film struggled to perform well initially in Kerala, the director said that the people's concern about terrorism compelled them to watch the movie. He asserted, ''Everybody wants love, peace and humanity. Hindu civilization has propagated for so many thousands of years the message of humanity and oneness and this film strengthens that belief.''

Furthermore, Agnihotri emphasized the importance of learning from history to create a better future as he revealed many young girls and boys that he meets, remain unbeknownst to the history of their own culture. ''They just believe in whatever and whoever brainwashes them in whichever way. It is very important to tell the right history of the country to every citizen,'' he added, ''We are a great Hindu civilization and I think it is the duty of every creative person like me and youth to strengthen our civilization and show light to the world.''

Vivek Agnihotri on being labelled an 'Islamaphobe,' accused of pushing propaganda

Without mincing his words, Agnihotri called the leftists 'bogus critics, biggest frauds, dishonest, corrupt and cheaters' who are 'destroying the country'. Pointing out the hypocrisy, he claimed that the leftists do not have a problem with 'genocide, terrorists killing Hindus in Kashmir' but they raise their voice when a film is made portraying the same. Agnihotri opined that the leftists have two strategies; ''If somebody speaks against you, call them Islamaphobe, communal, bigot all these kinds of stupid terminology and secondly, they use women and children as Shields.''

He further stated that he does not care about the leftists and added, ''I have written a book on urban Naxals and my entire mission in life is to defeat urban Naxals.''

Vivek Agnihotri on gory details shown in 'The Kashmir Files'

Responding to the people who voiced their concern around the raw and gory details of the mass killing shown in the film, Agnihotri claimed that people loved the movie and the truth cannot be downplayed just because it is bitter. He said, ''So you make a film against Hindus they have no problem. They exclaim 'wow that is a wonderful art' but the minute you expose these fraud, bogus people, then they have a problem.''

Additionally, he questioned how he could have approached a killing softy and claimed that he left out several gory details in the film such as Girija Tickoo's final scene in the film where she was gang-raped and the killing of a two-and-a-half-year-old child. He stated, ''I have diluted the film as much as I could, you can't imagine. Despite that, it is like that. Their barbaric violence is so gruesome, so gory that even if you diluted 99%, it is beyond anybody's imagination,'' and claimed, ''These people do cruel. All killings in the world are done by leftists. Today, one of the biggest terrorist groups is controlled by leftists.''

Vivek Agnihotri on 'nexus between religious terrorists'

Agnihotri shared his thoughts on the brewing nexus between religious terrorists and the Left that caused 'killings and mass genocide' by stating, ''I am not getting into Islamic and all that, but there is a nexus between religious terrorists and leftists. Whenever leftists get involved in religion, it becomes lethal and fanatic. It is violent and it kills so many people. All over the world, you see, in modern times most of the killings and mass genocide took place because they were supported by the Left. Leftists call themselves progressive, they call themselves liberal.''

He claimed that the leftist ideology is the biggest problem while the second problem is the UCC. He averred, ''We need UCC, unless and until we have that there will be communal violence and nobody can stop that."

Vivek Agnihotri on making films on society's realities after 'The Kashmir Files'

Open to the idea, Agnihotri believed that the truth and real history need to come out and expose the ideologies being fed to the youth that are 'basically destructive in nature'. However, the director also believed that the positive side of Indian history needs to be shown as well. He said, ''I am trying to maintain a balance between also telling the good history of India. There are so many achievements, so many great things we have done.''

Vivek Agnihotri on solution for Kashmiri Pandits

The director expressed his discontent over the events of the gory history going unnoticed for so many years but believes that it is being acknowledged owing to the film's success. 'Secondly, keep this momentum going, keep raising voice, writing about it, lobbying with the government. I have a strong feeling that slowly in the next five years or so, things are going to become more cohesive,'' he added addressing the youth of Kashmir. ''Because unless and until the youth of Kashmir comes into the mainstream economy, they will also remain isolated. Leftists will keep you poor and will tell you that somebody else is keeping you poor. That is the biggest problem.''

Agnihotri was asked about the left government being re-elected in Kerala for the first time and how he would tackle the same. He responded to it by stating, ''I'll do it through my art. I write books and I make movies. So through my art, wiring and speeches, I will make people aware of the problem.''

Image: Republic World