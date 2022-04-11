Vivek Agnihotri Introduces 'man' Who Made 'The Kashmir Files' As Sharad Pawar Slams BJP

Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar once again targeted the recently-released 'The Kashmir Files' and the support that it was receiving from the leaders of the government. The politician termed it as 'unfortunate' the political backing that the film on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 garnered.

The director of the film, Vivek Agnihotri expressed his displeasure over the statement again. The filmmaker had earlier accused the NCP chief of 'hypocrisy' over his criticism of the film. He reiterated that the leader had given his blessings and praised him for the movie.

Vivek Agnihotri unhappy with Sharad Pawar after criticism for The Kashmir Files

Sharad Pawar, in his address to NCP workers on Sunday, was quoted as saying that a 'man' has made a movie on the atrocities against Hindus. He said that the film showed the minority Kashmiri Pandits being driven out during the rule of the VP Singh-led government, which was supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Stating that minorities felt insecure when the majority attacks them, like the Muslims against Hindus in that case, he said that insecurity was once again being created among Hindus. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister added that it was 'unfortunate' that the people in power promoted this movie.

Reacting to a tweet about the statement, Agnihotri mentioned his name as that of the 'man' Pawar mentioned. He claimed that the man was the same person who had touched Pawar and his wife's feet to seek blessings on a flight and that the latter had blessed him and his wife (Pallavi Joshi) for 'making a brilliant film on Kashmiri Hindu Genocide.'

The man’s name is Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Who met you few days ago in the plane, touched your and your wife’s feet and you blessed him and his wife and congratulated them for making a brilliant film on Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. https://t.co/xNIo34j1oN — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 11, 2022

Previously, Pawar had stated that the film should not have been cleared for screening and raised his voice against the tax concessions provided to it by the BJP-ruled states. He added that film 'incited anger' and questioned the people in power for encouraging people to watch the film.

At that time, Agnihotri mentioned the flight incident and called Pawar's statement 'blatant hypocrisy' in front of the media, but added that he still respected the leader.

I met Shri @PawarSpeaks ji and his respected wife just s few days ago in a flight, touched their feet and both of them congratulated and blessed me and Pallavi Joshi on the film. Don’t know what happened to him in front of media. Despite blatant hypocrisy, I respect him https://t.co/HHQh9nLZvg — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 1, 2022

PM Modi had called the criticism against the movie for showing the 'truth' as a 'conspiracy' while numerous ministers of the government like Home Minister Amit Shah praised the film. Some like Shah even met Agnihotri and his team.

The Kashmir Files hits Rs 250-crore mark

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files continued to strengthen its 'all-time blockbuster' tag by hitting the Rs 250-crore mark. It achieved the milestone as it completed a month at the ticket windows.