Vivek Agnihotri Lashes Out On Richa Chadha For Insulting Galwan Heroes; 'Not Surprised...'

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha recently ignited a massive controversy for her outrageous tweet that mocked the Indian Army and martyrs of the Galwan clash. While the actor has issued an apology for her tweet, troubles for the Fukrey actor have seemingly mounted as she is receiving several backlashes.

After filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and actor Akshay Kumar, director Vivek Agnihotri recently slammed her comment and called her "anti-Indian."

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently reacted to Chadha's tweet and claimed the actor is "anti-India." The filmmaker mentioned that he is not surprised by the actor's behaviour and added that this is one of the reasons why people are boycotting Bollywood. He wrote, "I am not surprised at all with this behaviour. They genuinely feel anti-India. Dil ki baat jubaan pe aa hi jaati hai." "And then they ask why people want to boycott bollywood," The Kashmir Files helmer added.

I am not surprised at all with this behaviour. They genuinely feel anti-India. Dil ki baat jubaan pe aa hi jaati hai.

And then they ask why people want to #BoycottBollywood #Shame pic.twitter.com/Y9GgOxDUjs — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 24, 2022

Not only Agnihotri, but several celebrities are upset with Chadha's tweet. Akshay Kumar recently mentioned that he was "hurt" to see Chadha's comment on the Indian Army. He wrote, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces." "Woh hain toh aaj hum hain," Kumar added. On the other hand, Ashoke Pandit registered a police complaint against Chadha for her remark.

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

Richa Chadha insults Galwan martyrs in her tweet

Earlier, Richa Chadha sparked massive controversy with her tweet in which she insulted Indian Army personnel who sacrificed their lives in the Galwan clash against China's People's Liberation Army. Chadha responded to Nothern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's remark about the Indian Army's preparation to take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. In her response, the actor took a dig as she wrote, "Galwan Says Hi."

