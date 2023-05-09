Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Tuesday sent a legal notice to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her false and defamatory statements against his film The Kashmir Files.

Taking to Twitter, The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri shared the legal notice he sent to the Bengal Chief Minister and wrote, “I have, along with Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, sent a LEGAL NOTICE to the Chief Minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee for her false and highly defamatory statements made with malafide intention to defame us and our films The Kashmir Files and upcoming 2024 film The Delhi Files.”

BREAKING:



I have, alongwith @AbhishekOfficl & Pallavi Joshi, sent a LEGAL NOTICE to the Chief Minister, Bengal @MamataOfficial for her false & highly defamatory statements made with malafide intention to defame us & our films #TheKashmirFiles & upcoming 2024 film #TheDelhiFiles. pic.twitter.com/G2SjX67UOB — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 9, 2023

After sending the notice to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Agnihotri while talking to ANI said, “Earlier some people said that The Kashmir Files is a propoganda. Now we have had enough. If anyone thinks that a movie is propaganda they better come ahead and show us.”

“My next film which is about the genocide in Bengal is also being termed as a propaganda even before it is released. They say that it is funded by the BJP. Please give some proof,” he added.

'Distorted story':Mamata Banerjee on The Kashmir Files

The filmmaker’s response came after Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that his film The Kashmir Files, along with The Kerala Story, is a distorted story. She further went on to state that the film was made to humiliate one section of society. Banerjee’s statement came while she was clarifying her government’s decision to ban teh screening of The Kerala Story.

“What is The Kashmir Files"? It is to humiliate one section. What is "The Kerala Story"?... It is a distorted story,” said the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as she announced the decision to ban the movie in the state.

Agnihotri vs Mamata

Hitting out at the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for stating that movies like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story are “distorted stories”, Agnihotri accused the TMC supremo of denying the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits and questioned why he should not file a defamation case against her.

"In this video, I guess, Mamata didi is talking about me. Yes, I came to Bengal to interview survivors of the Direct Action Day genocide instigated by Khilafat. And the role of Gopal Patha. Why are you scared?" Agnihotri tweeted referring to the Bengal CM's claim of 'some people nominated by BJP visiting Bengal'.