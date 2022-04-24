Vivek Agnihotri Meets Governor Of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya, Teases Subject Of Next Film

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has managed to grab the limelight for quite a long time now after the release of The Kashmir Files. The film is a heartwrenching story based on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that led to genocide. Agnihotri was being hailed by critics and the audience alike for coming up with an unspoken and sensitive subject to the audience. Post the Kashmir Files' success, Vivek Agnihotri announced his next The Delhi Files which ruffled a lot of feathers.

Recently, the ace filmmaker and his wife Pallavi Joshi were honoured by the Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya. Agnihotri took to his social media handle and penned a gratitude note thanking the governor. Further, he also revealed that the meeting gave him a perfect subject for his next film.

Vivek Agnihotri meets Governor of Haryana

On Sunday, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle and shared glimpses of his meeting with the Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya. The renowned filmmaker was honoured with Hanuman statues. In the pictures, the three were also seen having some serious conversations. Further, Agnihotri revealed that the governor gave him insights into Telangana and its role in India’s freedom that according to him is a perfect subject for a film.

Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "Thank you Governor Haryana Hon.@Dattatreya ji for honouring us. Your insights on Telangana and it’s role in India’s freedom were revelations. A perfect subject for a film. Thanks for Hanuman statues. May God always give you good health and anand. Thanks ADC Maj Jasdeep Singh."

Here, take a look at his Tweet-

Thank you Governor Haryana Hon. @Dattatreya ji for honouring us. Your insights on Telangana and it’s role in India’s freedom were revelations. A perfect subject for a film. Thanks for Hanuman statues. May God always give you good health and anand. Thanks ADC Maj Jasdeep Singh. pic.twitter.com/yH1k5GDkju — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 24, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi Meet Haryana CM

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi met Haryana CM at his residence. During their visit, the politician had some serious talks with the director and his wife while giving them a tour of their house. Towards the end of their meeting, the CM honoured the couple with a shawl, and a Bhagavad Gita while thanking them for their visit. CM Manohar Lal shared the glimpses from the same on his Twitter handle.

Here, take a look-

Image: Twitter@vivekagnihotri