Vivek Agnihotri Meets 'talented' Kartik Aaryan; Exclaims They 'made It On Their Own Terms'

Vivek Agnihotri shared a series of selfies with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hitmaker Kartik Aaryan, heaping praise on the 'exceptionally talented and rooted' actor. The Kashmir Files helmer called Kartik and himself 'small town, middle-class outsiders' who paved the way on their own terms. He also urged the youth to take inspiration from the humble and rooted Kartik. Fans showered love on Agnihotri's post, mentioning that they want the duo to collaborate on a project.

Vivek Agnihotri meets 'exceptionally talented' Kartik Aaryan

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, August 25, the filmmaker shared a couple of happy pictures with Kartik and wrote, "Two small town, middle-class, outsiders from Gwalior who made it on their own terms. If you are a young Indian, be inspired by a down-to-earth, rooted and exceptionally talented @kartikaaryan." Take a look.

Fans rooted for the duo's collaboration and dropped comments like, "Need this duo for the next film," "Next picture main cast karlo Kartik ko!! (cast Kartik in your next film)," "Two blockbuster superstars in one frame," among other things

Vivek Agnihotri's latest project The Kashmir Files emerged as a blockbuster. The film, which centred around the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley, starred Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar and Prakash Belawadi among others in pivotal roles. It has reportedly minted over ₹300 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, Kartik is basking in the success of his latest horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. The film, which came as the sequel to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, was directed by Anees Bazmee.

He will now be seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. It is set to hit theatres on February 10, 2023. Shehzada comes as the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik is also reuniting with Kiara for Sajid Nadiadwala's Satya Prem Ki Katha. Apart from these projects, he has Freddy opposite Alaya F as well as Captain India, directed by Hansal Mehta in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VIVEKAGNIHOTRI)