Vivek Agnihotri On Casting Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt Together In A Film: I'll Die

Vivek Agnihotri is the director of the recently released The Vaccine War, which hit the big screens on September 28. The Kashmir Files director has been vocal about his opinions on Bollywood and the lead actors. In a new interview, the director opened up about a possibility of casting Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt together in a film.

Vivek Agnihotri directed The Vaccine War amassed an abysmal collection at the box office.

The film is based on true events.

Vivek Agnihotri says he will die if he thinks of casting Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt together in a film

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vivek Agnihotri was asked if he would like to cast ‘rivals’ Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt in a film together. To this the director said, “Main agar aise sochne lagunga toh mai mar hi jaaunga, kaun sochta hai iss tarah se. Yeh, thinking bhi kaise ho sakti hai kisi ki (I'll die if I start thinking like this. Who thinks like this? and how can someone think like this). Alia Bhatt got the National Award. She is an actor from India who was honored by the Government Of India, I also got a National Award at that time, so I congratulated Alia. When Kangana got the National Award, I congratulated her too.”

He then continued to narrate his pleasant encounters with both the actresses. He said, “I met Alia recently at an award show. She met me very warmly, and I loved the way she met me. Kangana also meets me very warmly whenever she does. Mai do logon ko film mai ek saath kara dun, mera kya lena dena hai unki zindagi se? Mera koi aisa shauk nahi (I bring them both together in a film, what do I have to do with their lives? I have no such interest).” However, having said that, the filmmaker also clarified that he has no emotional attachment with anyone.

Vivek Agnihotri compares The Vaccine War's failure to the sales of Bhagwad Gita

During the interview, Vivek Agnihotri was asked to comment on the 'lukewarm' box office response to The Vaccine War. Replying to the question, he said, "Lukewarm response matlab unhone ye socha ki bhai jitne log Playboy khareedte utne log Geeta bhi khareedte hein. Aisa nahi hota he. Aisa thodi hota he? Duniya ki reality bilkul different hoti he (They must mean by lukewarm response that the number of people who buy Playboy magazine are the same as the ones who buy Bhagavad Geeta. How can that happen? The reality of this world is very different)."