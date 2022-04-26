Vivek Agnihotri On Constructing Genocide Museum: 'It Will Be India’s 1st Monument Of Love'

Director Vivek Agnihotri's latest outing, The Kashmir Files stirred reactions from people all across as it narrated the heart-wrenching stories of the pain, suffering, struggle & trauma of the Kashmiri Pandits. The director who worked continuously for four years in developing his labour of hard work recently shared a video on Twitter from his old visit to the Holocaust museum in Washington DC.

The director who has even delivered a keynote speech to Congressmen, senators, and policymakers of the US at The Capitol in Washington, D.C. on the topic ‘India, Kashmir & Humanism', seemed to have shared a throwback video from his visit to the museum on Twitter. Through the video, the director gave a tour of the Holocaust museum in DC and explained the need for one in India where several unheard and untold stories would get a platform to be conveyed across to the entire world.

Vivek Agnihotri stresses importance of Genocide Museum in India

The throwback video begins with The Kashmir Files director panning the camera to showcase all the pictures of the survivors being pinned on the walls. Through the video, he explained how a Holocaust museum inspires citizens and leaders worldwide to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity. He also mentions that with unique power and authenticity, the Museum teaches millions of people each year about the dangers of unchecked hatred and the need to prevent genocide. Similarly, through the video, he talks about the need for a genocide museum in India that could highlight the miseries and sorrows of the Kashmiri Pandits that have long been untold and unheard.

The concept of a #GenocideMuseum came to my mind here in almost dark @HolocaustMuseum while talking to @surinderkauldr. Thanks to CM @ChouhanShivraj this will be a reality soon and it will be India’s first monument of love, peace and humanity. #Oneness is our motto. pic.twitter.com/g2NZj3rILS — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 26, 2022

Highlighting the same perspective, the director explained, "I am here at the holocaust museum at the Washinton DC and you can see the pictures of the most tragic incident of human history. We don't have museums like this, but I hope with this a new dialogue will begin."

Further, in the video, the director also welcomes Surinder Kaul-The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora co-founder, who also enlightened the viewers about the atrocities faced by the Kashmiri Pandits during the exodus that led to mass genocide. "We are sure that this is the beginning and the world will come to know about what happened to the Kashmiri Pandits. Right now we are at the holocaust museum and I am sure that in the same way, our stories will also reach the world and the world will realise what happened.", he mentioned.

"Kashmiri Pandits never have never propagated hate, they have been the ambassadors of peace. Their foundations have been brotherhood, benevolence, and pursuit of knowledge. They worked to build up mankind, uplift mankind," Kaul added in the video.

For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri's dream came true after the director along with the help of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has acquired land in the state for the construction of a Genocide Museum. The director thanked Chouhan while captioning the video and wrote, "The concept of a #GenocideMuseum came to my mind here in almost dark @HolocaustMuseum while talking to @surinderkauldr. Thanks to CM @ChouhanShivraj this will be a reality soon and it will be India’s first monument of love, peace, and humanity. #Oneness is our motto."

IMAGE: Instagram/VivekAgnihotri/Unsplash