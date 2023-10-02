Vivek Agnihotri Opens Up About Modest Box Office Earnings Of The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri recently opened up about the lukewarm response his film The Vaccine War received at the box office. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the director shared how it is a movie that will eventually find its own target audience. To explain further, he cited that not the same number of people buy Playboy magazines as the Geeta.

3 things you need to know

The Vaccine War released in theatres on September 28 and opened to a low start at the box office.

Over the first weekend, the film minted ₹5.70 crore.

The movie features Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher in prominent roles.

Vivek Agnihotri on The Vaccine War's response in theatres

During the interview, Vivek Agnihotri was asked to comment on the 'lukewarm' box office response to The Vaccine War. Replying to the question, he said, "Lukewarm response matlab unhone ye socha ki bhai jitne log Playboy khareedte utne log Geeta bhi khareedte hein. Aisa nahi hota he. Aisa thodi hota he? Duniya ki reality bilkul different hoti he (They must mean by lukewarm response that the number of people who buy Playboy magazine are the same as the ones who buy Bhagavad Geeta. How can that happen? The reality of this world is very different)."

"The world is very different. Among the ones that went to see the film, almost 90% of them are feeling elated... you won't find a single negative review there. Everybody is saying, 'Oh my god! This is such a wonderful film!' It gives so much of laughter, so much of tears, and in the end we come out with pride. We learnt so much from the film," he further added.

The Vaccine War box office

The Vaccine War helmed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on September 28. The film opened to a low start at the box office but picked up pace over the first weekend. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, The Vaccine War collected ₹ 2.20 crore on its first Sunday, taking its total collection to ₹ 5.70 crore. The jump in the box office numbers came when the makers announced 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer on tickets on Sunday.