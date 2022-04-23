Post The Kashmir Files release, director Vivek Agnihotri has been receiving rave reviews from the people and critics alike. The film based on the 1990 genocide of Kashmiri Pandits that led to their exodus, has changed the vision of the masses by bringing an unspoken yet most sensitive subject to the audience. Post the success, the director who announced his next film The Delhi Files, recently met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

The director along with his Pallavi Joshi who also played a key role in the latest release met Haryana CM at his residence. During their visit, the politician exchanged pleasantries with the director and his wife while giving them a tour of their house. Khatter took them for a tour of the house while showing the library.

Vivek Agnihotri meets Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Other visuals by ANI show the trio sitting down for a deep conversation. Towards the end of their meeting, the CM honoured the couple with a shawl, and a Bhagavad Gita while thanking them for their visit. It seems that the director's visit comes after he reportedly plans to shoot some parts of his next film The Delhi Files in the state.

Earlier, the director had approached the CM on social media when BJP leaders in Haryana held a 'free screening' of his film The Kashmir Files in an open event, instead of a theatre. The filmmaker had then urged Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take action against it.

The director had then tagged Haryana CM Khattar in his tweet, which also included the advertisement for the free show. In the photo, along with the poster of the film, there was the logo of the BJP and the names of the local leaders who were arranging the screening. As per the ad, the screening was to be held at the Swarn Jayanti Park in the Model Town area of Revadi in Haryana.

Meanwhile, after mounting great success and shattering box office with the business, Vivek moved on to another film, The Delhi Files. In a special post, the director thanked his fans and well-wishers for witnessing a true story and also promised to come up with another true story that needs to be highlighted.

Image: ANI