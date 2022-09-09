Vivek Agnihotri Pens Note For Sushant Singh Rajput; Reminisces Their 'special Evenings'

Vivek Agnihotri paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his latest social media post on Thursday, recalling the 'many evenings' they spent together talking about life, cosmos, Bollywood and more. The Kashmir Files director shared a throwback monochrome glimpse alongside Sushant and mentioned how they would discuss their similar backgrounds as they came from middle-class households in small towns. The Kai Po Che star died in 2020 at the age of 34.

Vivek Agnihotri remembers Sushant Singh Rajput in heartfelt post

Taking to his Twitter handle, the filmmaker dropped a selfie with the late star and wrote, "Remembering #SushantSinghRajput. Am exactly at the same place where we spent many evenings talking about life, the cosmos, God’s particle, @shekharkapur’s #Paani and the struggles of a middle-class, small-town person in Bollywood." Take a look.

Notably, Vivek is vocal about the hardships of being an outsider in the film industry, lauding people who have made it despite these setbacks. Heaping praise on Kartik Aaryan weeks back, the director shared pictures with him and wrote, "Two small town, middle-class, outsiders from Gwalior who made it on their own terms. If you are a young Indian, be inspired by a down-to-earth, rooted and exceptionally talented @kartikaaryan."

On the work front, Agnihotri's latest directorial The Kashmir Files emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles, the movie was centred around the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley. He will now be helming The Delhi Files.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VIVEKAGNITHOTRI/ PTI)