Vivek Agnihotri Posts Video Of Candle March Seeking Justice For Hindus In J&K, WB & Kerala

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter account on Sunday and shared a clip of an ongoing candle march in New Delhi demanding justice for Hindus in various parts of the country. This comes after the news about Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat being killed by terrorists in J&K's Budgam district made headlines on May 12. Vivek Agnihotri recently directed The Kashmir Files, a film about the Kashmiri Pandits' genocide in 1990 and often takes to social media to voice his opinions on important topics.

Vivek Agnihotri shares clip of candle march in Delhi

The director took to his Twitter account on Sunday and shared the video, in which several individuals took to the streets in Delhi and participated in a candle march. They waved white flags and the Indian flag as well as they demanded justice for Hindus in Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal. He captioned the video, "Candle march in New Delhi demanding justice for Hindus in Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal," and used the hashtag 'Right To Justice'.

Candle march in New Delhi demanding justice for Hindus in Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal. #RightToJustice pic.twitter.com/Xi2AOgujWW — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 15, 2022

The director had earlier expressed his shock on Twitter after the death of Rahul Bhat. He called the incident a 'barbaric act of terrorism' and sent his prayers to Bhat's family. He wrote, "OMG. Just came out of rehearsal to learn about this barbaric act of terrorism. The killing of #RahulBhat is just proof of the longest, continuous Genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Still in a shock. My prayers are with the family. Om Shanti."

OMG. Just came out of rehearsal to learn about this barbaric act of terrorism. The killing of #RahulBhat is just a proof of the longest, continuous Genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Still in a shock. My prayers with the family. ॐ शान्ति। pic.twitter.com/nNi91OAaXp — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 12, 2022

Rahul Bhat's death

Multiple terrorists opened fire at Rahul Bhat at the Tehsildar's office and he was rushed to a hospital while in critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries. On May 13, three terrorists suspected of killing her were gunned down, as confirmed by J&K DGP Dilbag Singh. a number of protests broke out after the incident and people mourned the loss of Rahul Bhat and demanded justice.

