Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To PM Of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, Touching PM Modi's Feet

Vivek Agnihotri recently took to his Twitter handle to react to the picture of Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape touching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet. PM Narendra Modi participated in the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation in Papua, New Guinea. He was welcomed at the airport by PM James Marape, whose remarkable gesture stunned everyone.

Vivek Agnihotri praised the Prime Minister of India for his international politics and wrote, "WHY INDIA IS GLOBALLY RESPECTED? In last few years, you must have observed that on global platforms, India has been getting not just extraordinary attention but also unprecedented importance and respect. Before 2014 we used to see our leaders standing in a corner with drooping shoulders and begging bowl. In geo-politics, India was just another over-populated, developing country in conflict with Pakistan. What has changed? A lot of critics might say its the optics management. They are utterly wrong. Geo-politics is ruthless. Diplomacy works on economy, military power, mutual help & cooperation."

The filmmaker further wrote, " There was no “India Story’ before 2014. Prime Minsiter @narendramodi changed that. He told a promising ‘India Story’ to the world. Not just in promise. But also in execution. No country cares about you if your economy isn’t really strong and promising. A ruthlessly capitalistic country like USA doesn’t care about you if they have nothing to benefit. Be it Trump or Biden, we have seen that USA’s love for India has been growing manifold. The message is clear - India is an emerging superpower. And a true friend in need."

Vivek Agnihotri added, "The real shift took place during COVID crisis. Most of the agencies and even some of our own people had written off India. it was believed that maximum deaths would take place in India. The world saw how wrong they were. FORIEGN VACCINE and PHARMA lobbies waged a war against India and tried to arm-twist and blackmail India. Like they used to do in the past. Many powerful groups in India helped them in this war against India. Like they used to do in the past. CHINA blackmailed us for masks and PPE kits. US tried to cancel the supply of vaccine resources. International media lobbies, in collaboration with some of our own people, tried to cancel our indigenous vaccines. We became victims of VACCINE RACISM. WHO didn’t give approval to COVAXIN for the longest time. (How some of our own sabotaged our Vaccine Project is another story)."

The Kashmir Files director's tweet also read, "Despite a mighty, covert Vaccine War, India did not kneel down and instead not just made world’s fastest, INDIGENOUS vaccine, it made available FREE to its needy citizens. This happened while countries like USA refused to help anyone else. The world saw that. India, handled the crisis proactively and won the war. The world saw that. India didn’t panic, believed strongly in science & its scientists, and proactively turned around this crisis into an opportunity, became self reliant and emerged as the undisputed VACCINE superpower. India vaccinated 130 crore people, in the fastest time without any major Vaccine Hesitancy. India not just vaccinated its own people free but also sent free vaccines to needy nations who had given up any hope under #VaccineMaitri. “India was god-sent”."

Vivek Agnihotri further wrote, "The world saw that. Above all, for the first time the world also saw what are true Indian values and what India truly stands for. They saw the power of great Indian values like Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम् and Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinaha सर्वे भवन्तु सुखिनः. The world’s biggest crisis is Trust Deficit. Today India and Indians are seen as the most trusted people. India, for the world, is not just a powerful economy but a promising and reliable nation. India is a true friend in need. India is the hope of a new world. For the first time since independence, India is being recognised for its civilisational values. And that is why you are seeing world leaders either touching feet or they are eager to hug Indian Prime Minister. A hug to Prime Minister is a hug to India. To us. To our future."

More on James Marape

James Marape, the PM of Papua New Guinea, has been serving in this position since 2019. Recently, his gesture towards PM Modi won hearts and proved India's growth and influence so far. Reportedly, James Marape and PM Modi had a productive talk over bilateral relations between the two nations.