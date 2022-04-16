Director Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film The Kashmir Files has stirred controversial reactions ever since it started its theatrical run. Based on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the film garnered reactions from all across the globe. Owing to the success of the film, the makers and viewers of the film had often fallen prey to fabricated news surrounding the movie; makers with the perspective that other tarnish their reputation and viewers with the perspective of watching the movie.

Recently, Vivek Agnihotri addressed a rumour related to the film where a post by “Terror-Supporting media and dubious people” had claimed that a Muslim boy in Karnataka was murdered as he had watched the movie The Kashmir Files. Sending a cautionary warning against such ‘Fact checkers’, the director in his post on Twitter asked people to be aware of such posts.

Vivek Agnihotri addresses fabricated news around The Kashmir Files

The director shared the screenshot of the media running the news that stated 18-year-old Amanullah Irfan was killed by Hindus with a sword. The post claimed that the youth was returning from the theatre after watching The Kashmir Files. The post also said that the incident took place in Uttara Kannada district.

The reports also further added that based on the complaint by Amanulla, Haliyal Police registered an FIR under IPC 307 and arrested the Hindu vigilante Honnappa. Both Amanullah and Honnappa are the residents of Tergaon village. However, the Tashkent Files director who came across the news was quick to dismiss them and explained that this kind of news is a ‘well-planned strategy by Terror organisations’ and requested people to not fall prey to them.

“BEWARE: A lot of Terror-Supporting media and dubious people disguised as FACT CHECKERS have been spreading rumours related to #TheKashmirFiles. And foreign media is amplifying it. This is a well-planned strategy by Terror orgs. Pl don’t fall for it,” Agnihotri tweeted.

Meanwhile, post the smashing success at the box office, Agnihotri announced beginning work on his next in the trilogy The Delhi Files. The director thanked his fans and viewers who appreciated his latest piece of art and labour with a special post on Twitter and announced hopping on to his next which was announced in September 2021.

