Vivek Agnihotri Responds To Kejriwal's Remark Of Releasing 'The Kashmir Files' On YouTube

After facing the wrath of social media and BJP over his derogatory remarks on 'The Kashmir Files,' director Vivek Agnihotri replied to Kejriwal's comments.

Director Vivek Agnihotri recently reacted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comments over the latest Bollywood film The Kashmir Files based on the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. Kejriwal's remarks during the Delhi assembly on Thursday has triggered a wave of criticism directed towards the Aam Aadmi Party leader as many accused him of making a mockery out of the sufferings of the victims. 

Starring National award-winning actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and more, the film started several political debates in the country over its content. Since the release, director Vivek Agnihotri has been countering a number of allegations and accusations directed towards him. In a similar reaction, the director did not mince his words when responding to Delhi CM's recent remarks over his films.

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on 'The Kashmir Files'

As reported by ANI, The Kashmir Files directed recently visited the Chitra Bharati Film Festival at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal, on Friday where he interacted with the media in a press conference. After being asked to comment on Delhi CM's recent controversial remarks, Agnihotri responded, ''Many people even want God should come to earth.”

He continued, ''There are people who are fool, then there are mad and then there are idiots. All these three categories of people should be avoided, they should not be answered.''

For the unversed, on Thursday, during the Delhi assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party for promoting the film and making the film tax-free in several BJP-ruled states. Moreover, he also suggested the PM Modi-led party to ask Vivek Agnihotri to upload the film on YouTube where people would have access to it for free. His remarks came after he denied declaring the movie tax-free in Delhi. 

(With inputs from ANI)

