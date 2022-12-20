Vivek Agnihotri Responds To Saeed Mirza's Criticism Of The Kashmir Files: 'Let's Meet...'

Vivek Agnihotri responded to filmmaker and screenwriter Saeed Mirza remarks calling The Kashmir Files 'garbage'. Vivek, on Tuesday, shared a screenshot of an article, highlighting the word garbage and wrote on Twitter, "Maine kaha Mirza sahab ko Salaam. Fir milte hain Janaab, The Delhi Files ke baad. 2024. (I said salutations to Mirza sir. Let's meet again after The Delhi Files)."

Check out Vivek Agnihotri's tweet here:

Vivek Agnihotri's response came after Saeed Mirza called his film garbage in an interview. Saeed Mirza was reportedly quoted telling a media portal that for him, The Kashmir Files is garbage, but the Kashmiri Pandits issue is not. Mirza stated that Kashmir Hindus and Muslims, both are caught in an an "incredibly vulgar trap of the machinations of intelligence agencies, nations with so-called national interests."

He added that "paid guys from across the border continue to create havoc." Mirza pointed out that one must not take sides, be human and try to understand.

This is not the first time that Vivek Agnihotri's film has been targeted. Just a few weeks ago, Israeli filmmaker and IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid described the film as "propaganda".

My comments on recent Bollywood controversy: The Truth. pic.twitter.com/kXX9gUcxNI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 20, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri had reacted to his comments and posted a video on his Twitter handle, challening Lapid to prove him wrong. In the video, the filmmaker said, "Today, I challenge all the intellectuals in this world and this great filmmaker from Israel to find one frame, one dialogue or an event in The Kashmir Files that is not true."

Terror supporters and Genocide deniers can never silence me.

Jai Hind. #TheKashmirFiles #ATrueStory pic.twitter.com/jMYyyenflc — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar among others, released on March 11. The movie, that's based on the 1990s exodus and mass killing of the Kashmiri Pandits, went on to earn a whopping Rs 340 crore at the global box office. The film was shown tax-free in many states including Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh among others. Vivek is currently working on his next two films The Delhi Files and The Vaccine War.