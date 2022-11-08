Vivek Agnihotri Reveals 2/3 Words From His Next Film's Title; Asks To Fill In The Blank

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's last outing, The Kashmir Files, received a lot of praise not only from the audience but also from critics. The movie became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. Since the movie's release, fans have been waiting for Agnihotri's next and are eager to know more about it. Recently, the filmmaker left the viewers curious as he asked them to guess the title of his next project.

Taking to his social media handle, Agnihotri unveiled the much-awaited poster of his upcoming movie, teasing 2/3rd words from the title of his next project. Vivek shared an incomplete title of the movie and asked his fans to guess and fill in the blank. The poster read, "A film by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. THE ( ____ )* WAR. *Fill in the blank!" Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Can you guess the title of my next film?"

Can you guess the title of my next film? pic.twitter.com/qBOuAREk2B — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 8, 2022

In response to Vivek's tweet, many left guesses in the comment section. A Twitter user wrote, "The War Within. Can't wait watched TKF in theatre My mother who doesn't care about these issues was crying in the theatre along with the rest. Thankyou sir." while another suggested, "Delhi." "The Inside War," wrote yet another netizen while another commented, "The Civil War."

Agnihotri has been dropping hints about his next film and is fueling fans' excitement. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker revealed that he is planning to make a film on the COVID-19 crisis and its vaccine. He added that he will shoot the movie in Lucknow.

Agnihotri's last outing The Kashmir Files follows the story of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus. The film starred many National Award winners including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi. It also starred Darshan Kumar in a pivotal role. Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files competed with several other big-budget movies including Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam at the box office at the time of release earlier this year. The film received an overwhelming response and subsequently, it managed to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. The movie ran for more than 50 days in the theatres. Vivek Agnihotri not only helmed the movie but also served as its writer. It was the second outing in the director's Files series after the 2019 movie The Tashkent Files.

Image: Twitter/@vivekagnihotri