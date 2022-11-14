Vivek Agnihotri Reveals Why He Titled His Upcoming Film 'The Vaccine War'

Days after announcing his new project, The Vaccine War, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a video revealing the idea behind the upcoming film's title. Agnihotri mentioned that he, along with his team, researched at length about COVID when the pandemic was at its peak. In the video, The Kashmir Files filmmaker also spoke about India being the first country to come up with the fastest and safest COVID vaccine.

He hailed India's scientists, who tirelessly worked in the lab to develop the vaccine, with a special mention to women scientists who he said managed their household chores, took care of their families and were still fully dedicated to developing the vaccine.

Vivek Agnihotri shared that in his year-long research with the scientists, he found that India was facing a 'Bio War' of sorts where everyone hoped that the country doesn't find success in its attempts to develop the vaccine. He also said that it is unfortunate that there were conspirators inside the country who were working for others for monetary gains.

The filmmaker hailed the country for creating the world's 'fastest and safest' vaccine despite a shortage of medical infrastructure. Calling The Vaccine War an 'inspiring story', Agnihotri again hailed the spirit of the people of India and the Indian scientists in achieving the feat. Take a look.

The Vaccine War is slated to release on Independence Day, 2023. The movie is set to release in 11 languages, namely - Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, and Assamese.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ TWITTER/ @VIVEKAGNIHOTRI)