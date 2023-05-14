Vivek Agnihotri Says 'people Are Marrying Just For Wedding Photos'

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle to speak about those who get married just for the sake of pictures. The Kashmir Files director recalled the time when a bride lost her senses after hearing that the photographer will be coming late for the wedding photoshoot. The filmmaker mocked such people and questioned their obsession with wedding destinations.

He tweeted, "People are getting married just to get wedding photos, videos and to get ‘destination wedding’ tag for show off”.

- a wedding planner told me. It’s true I was in a destination wedding and someone said that the wedding photographer is going to be late and the bride fainted." Soon after he made the tweet, fans took to the comments to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "I find these pre-wedding shoots, choreographed wedding dances, cocktail parties so cringe and wannabee. Aping west. Stick to tradition," while another user commented, "Every small event be it a festival or celebration has became a Bollywood movie set these days in India. The only thing people miss that actors are paid for doing that performance."

However, some users were not entirely convinced by the director Vivek Agnihotri's remark. A user wrote, "That's a stupid exaggerated wedding photographer's view, yes people are more into 'show off' but saying getting married just to show off is laughable." Another user commented, "Hope your friends see this tweet and realize that you’d be tweeting and gossiping after attending there celebratory functions." Check the tweet below:

- a wedding planner told me.



It’s true I was in a destination wedding and someone said that the wedding photographer is going to be late and the bride fainted. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 13, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri made his debut as a director with the film titled Chocolate released back in 2005. It was a crime thriller film. He rose to fame from his 2022 directorial film The Kashmir Files. It was one of the highest-grossing films in India at the time. Currently, he is gearing up for The Vaccine War.