Vivek Agnihotri Says People Believed India Wouldn't Survive COVID-19 Pandemic: Big Gang...

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently gearing up for his film titled The Vaccine War. The film will hit the big screens on September 28. In an interview with ANI, the director spoke about his film and shared that there was a big gang of people who believed that India could not survive the pandemic.

3 things you need to know

The Vaccine War stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, and Sapthami Gowda.

The film is helmed by Vivek Agnihotri.

The makers hosted screenings of the film across the United States.

Vivek Agnihotri opens up about the COVID-19 pandemic

Vivek Agnihotri revealed that some people thought India would not be able to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. "Amidst the Covid pandemic, there was a fight whether we will survive or not. There was a big gang of people who were trying to sell their own country. They were saying to bring foreign vaccine and they believed that India can't do this," he said.

(Vivek Agnihotri shares details about his upcoming film The Vaccine War | Image: Instagram)

"But in such a terrible situation some of our scientists risked their lives and believed that they can do it. They not only saved the lives of 130 crore people but also saved the lives of needy people by sending their vaccines to 101 countries. The person behind this was mostly our women scientists, our mothers," he added.

Vivek Agnihotri explains how Indians became self-reliant

During the same interview with ANI, Vivek Agnihotri said The Vaccine War will explain how India became self-reliant on vaccines during the pandemic. "I have focused mostly on India's victory, how India is becoming a great nation, how India has become self-reliant and how India's science is ready to show direction to the world. More than that, I also wanted people to understand who your enemies are. If you want to know who are the enemies of India, who is trying to sell India, then now you will get the answer in the vaccine war," he added. The Vaccine War will narrate India's story during the COVID-19 era.