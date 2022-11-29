Vivek Agnihotri Shares Cryptic Tweet After IFFI Jury Head Calls The Kashmir Files 'vulgar'

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files was called a 'vulgar, propaganda' film by IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid at the festival's closing ceremony, causing an uproar on social media. Following the remarks, Agnihotri shared a cryptic note on Twitter, mentioning how "Truth is the most dangerous thing" which leads many on the path of lying. The film's lead actor Anupam Kher also spoke to news agency ANI, stressing that if the Holocaust is right, then so is the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, further adding that they're ready to give a befitting reply.

Vivek Agnihotri shares cryptic tweet following IFFI jury's remarks on The Kashmir Files

Taking to his Twitter handle, Agnihotri wrote, "GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness."

Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

Anupam Kher also called out Nadav Lapid for his comments. He said, “If the holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. Seems pre-planned as immediately after that the toolkit gang became active. May God give him wisdom.."

We'll give proper reply. If holocaust is right, exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. Seems pre-planned as immediately after that toolkit gang became active. Shameful for him to make a statement like this: Anupam Kher, on IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid's remarks for #KashmirFiles pic.twitter.com/WH4u7Pl74J — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Darshan Kumar, who starred alongside Kher in The Kashmir Files, also said that while "everyone has their own individual opinions on anything they see and perceive," they can't deny that the film depicted the "actual plight of the Kashmiri Pandit community."

IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid calls Kashmir Files 'vulgar'

Delivering a speech at the closing ceremony of the 53rd IFFI, Lapid said he was “disturbed and shocked” to see a movie "inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious competition" being presented at the festival. He further called it "propaganda" without elaborating on the reason.

"All of us are disturbed. It felt to us like a 'propaganda, vulgar movie' inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious competition. I feel totally comfortable in sharing these feelings openly on stage since the spirit of the festival truly accepts critical discussion which is essential for art and life," Nadav Lapid said.

